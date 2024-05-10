Justin Bieber, Wife Hailey Expecting First Baby

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child together.

Hailey Bieber revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in a post that featured a video of her and Bieber's maternity shoot. The post drew congratulations from a string of A-listers including Kim Kardashian and model Gigi Hadid.

Justin Bieber, 30, and Hailey Bieber, 27, were married in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018. Last year, Hailey Bieber admitted she was "scared" to have children.

"I literally cry about this all the time," she told the Sunday Times at the time.

"I want kids so bad, but I get scared," she continued. "It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

Hailey added: "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

The two have spoken about having children on multiple occasions. In 2022, Hailey told Harper's Bazaar that marriage, as well as having kids, took effort.

"He's [Justin] still the person that I wanna be rushing back to. I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out," she said.

"I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work," she continued, adding, "and then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."

In October, Hailey Bieber spoke to GQ about expanding their family, saying that raising children with Justin out of the spotlight is "probably totally unavoidable" at this point.

"Maybe I liked the idea at 18 of not raising kids around certain things, but my life is so different now than it was when I was 18," she said. "It's so hard to say what I'm going to do or not do when there isn't even a child here yet. I don't even know what it feels like to be a parent other than a dog parent yet. And that's not the same thing, by any means."

Hailey went on to share her excitement about being a parent.

"It's something that's going to come when it comes," she said. "And it's just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people [expletive] care. Let me do what I want to do with my body, and you guys can do what you want to do with your body — and let's just let it be that."