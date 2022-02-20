×
Justin Bieber Postpones Las Vegas Concert After Positive COVID Test

Justin Bieber. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty )

Sunday, 20 February 2022 10:01 PM

Justin Bieber’s Las Vegas show Sunday was postponed pop star tested positive for COVID-19.

According to People, the concert, which would have been the second of Bieber’s Justice World Tour, was rescheduled following a COVID-19 outbreak within Bieber’s team.

The concert will occur on June 28th, and refunds will be made available at the point of purchase, according to a statement on Twitter. 

"Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas. Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority," the statement read.

Originally set to begin in March 2020, the Justice World Tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour started Friday in San Diego and is scheduled to continue through March 2023.

