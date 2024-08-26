Justin Bieber, Wife Announce Birth of First Child

Pop star Justin Bieber announced the birth of his first child with his wife Hailey Bieber via an Instagram post Friday while also revealing their son's name.

"Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber," he captioned a photo of Hailey's hand holding the newborn's feet.

Hailey announced that she was expecting their first child in May by posting a video of her and Bieber's maternity shoot on Instagram. In an interview with W Magazine, the model said she chose to keep the news private until quite late in her pregnancy.

"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff," she said. "I probably could have hid it until the end. But I didn't enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

Hailey Bieber said she wanted to keep news of the pregnancy secret for as long as possible partially due to having her marriage in the spotlight.

"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one," she said. "Oh, they're falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced. It's like people don't want to believe that we're happy.

"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I've tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what's going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn't actually ever hurt any less."

A source told People in a report published Sunday that "the pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them."

According to the insider, the couple are "both overjoyed."

"The baby is such a miracle," the source said. "He's adorable and doing well. Hailey's doing well, too."