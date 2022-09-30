'Jurassic World' Director: Sequels to Original 'Probably' Not Needed

"Jurassic World Dominion" recently became the third consecutive film in the franchise to hit the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, proving that moviegoers can't get enough of the "Jurassic" movies.

However, "Dominion" director Colin Trevorrow has suggested that sequels should not have been made, telling Empire magazine that the "Jurassic" franchise should "probably" have ended with Steven Spielberg's original 1993 film.

"I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the franchise," Trevorrow, who also helmed the original "Jurassic World" movie in 2015, said about "Jurassic World Dominion."

"The previous five films are plots about dinosaurs," he said. "This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs."

Trevorrow said there should have only been one "Jurassic" film.

"For the franchise to be able to move forward – because it's inherently unfranchisable, there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park — but if we're gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here's another reason why we're going to an island?" he said.

While Trevorrow harbored doubts about the franchise's overall durability, he told Empire that "Dominion" set it up so that the "Jurassic" movies could continue if need be. He explained that "Dominion" "clearly takes a real interest in creating new characters that a new generation is going to latch on to," adding that "there's more to come."

Trevorrow previously hinted that the franchise would continue in an interview with Collider during which he recalled first pitching his ideas for the "Jurassic World" saga to Spielberg.

At the time, he said his vision was to "turn this into something that is different than what it was, which is that it's not a bunch of movies with plots about dinosaurs."

"It's a movie about people who live in a world in which there are dinosaurs," he remembered telling Speilberg several years ago.

"That's an important distinction for me," Trevorrow said. "Marvel tells stories that are not about superheroes. They're about people in a world in which there are superheroes. That was the most important thing for me, is to make that transition so that when a younger filmmaker comes in, whoever comes in now and has a vision, they're able to have a vision within this new construct.

"The breadth of stories, the diversity of stories, and experiences [that] we can have in the new world we've created is going to be an advantage to that filmmaker."