Julianne Moore 'Shocked' Her Children's Book Banned at DOD Schools

Julianne Moore said she was surprised that schools under the Department of Defense Education Activity have reportedly removed her children's book, "Freckleface Strawberry," as part of a broader review of educational content.

The actress took to Instagram Sunday to express her disappointment.

"It is a great shock for me to learn that my first book, ‘Freckleface Strawberry,' has been banned by the Trump Administration from schools run by the Department of Defense," she wrote.

During the review, at least two other children's books were reportedly pulled: Kathleen Krull's "No Truth Without Ruth," a biography of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Amy Ellis Nutt's "Becoming Nicole."

The DOD Education Activity informed parents that these books were removed due to a review of content related to gender and equity ideologies, The Guardian reported.

A spokesperson told The Hill that the department is reassessing its policies and materials in line with recent executive orders from President Donald Trump and Department of Defense guidance.

"At this time, we are conducting a review — no materials have been permanently removed from our school libraries pending completion of the review. During this period, materials under review will have access limited to professional staff," according to a statement from the department.

In her post, Moore explained that "Freckleface Strawberry" is a semiautobiographical story about a 7-year-old girl who initially dislikes her freckles but eventually embraces them, realizing that everyone is unique in his or her own way.

"It is a book I wrote for my children and for other kids to remind them that we all struggle, but are united by our humanity and our community," she wrote.

"I can't help but wonder what is so controversial about this picture book that caused it to be banned by the US Government," Moore added. "I am truly saddened and never thought I would see this in a country where freedom of speech and expression is a constitutional right."