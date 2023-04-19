×
Son of Missing Actor Julian Sands Speaks Out

By    |   Wednesday, 19 April 2023 12:24 PM EDT

Julian Sands' son is speaking out three months after his father went missing on a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles.

Henry Sands told the U.K. outlet The Times, that he is "realistic about the impact on the search of the weather conditions over the last three months — it's been a 40-year snowfall record in California."

Julian Sands, 65, was reported missing on Jan. 13 by his wife Evgenia Citkowitz. Early searches led to the discovery of Sands' vehicle located in a car park believed to be where he left it before setting out on his hike. Days after he was reported missing, data from his mobile phone showed him on the move.

However, while searches for the actor's whereabouts remain ongoing, they have been impacted by significant amounts of inclement weather across the region. 

"I am hugely appreciative for all the efforts made so far from the volunteer search and rescue climbers and the San Bernardino County sheriff team to bring my father home," Henry Sands told The Times.

"There is nothing really further to say at this point other than to reinforce my deepest gratitude for the love and support my family and I have received."

Henry Sands added that he looked forward "to the search resuming as soon as the weather improves and the ground conditions are safe and feasible to do so."

Julian Sands' brother, Nick Sands, told the U.K.'s Craven Herald & Pioneer on Jan. 24 that he believed the actor is "gone." 

"He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know in my heart that he has gone," he told the outlet at the time. "However, sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be just like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong."

