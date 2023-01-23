Dangerous Weather Hampers Search for Julian Sands

Fears of an avalanche have hampered the search for British actor Julian Sands, who was reported missing on a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles nearly two weeks ago.

Speaking to the press, Gloria Huerta, Public Information Officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said that while air search efforts continue, "we have not been able to resume a ground search yet due to icy conditions and a threat of avalanches," according to the Daily Mail, which noted that temperatures in the area are hovering just above the freezing mark.

Further, the Independent reported on high winds affecting the Santa Ana mountain region and San Bernardino, close to the San Gabriel Mountains where Sands is believed to have gone missing.

Search efforts have been ramped up in recent days as officials use mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the actor.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department revealed that Sands appeared to be on the move two days after he was last seen, with data from his mobile phone showing him headed to the "Mount Baldy area."

"Additional phone pings from the cell provider were attempted but were unsuccessful, due to the lack of cell service and most likely cellphone power failure," the spokesperson said.

"A delayed ping through Sands' Apple iPhone operating system, from Jan. 14, 2023, provided a possible location on one of the trails leading to the summit of Mount Baldy. This area was checked by ground searchers and by helicopter."

The spokesperson explained that ground and air searchers were unable to "locate any evidence in this area that would assist in locating Mr. Sands. Because of avalanche risks and trail conditions, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening.

"However, the search continues by helicopter and drones when the weather permits," the spokesperson continued. "Additional ground searches will be scheduled when the weather improves, and it is safe for our rescue crews."

Late last week a car belonging to Sands was located in a car park believed to be where he left it before setting out on his hike. His family has since towed it away.