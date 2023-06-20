Search for Julian Sands Renewed Months After Disappearance

Search efforts to locate British actor Julian Sands, who went missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles in January, have resumed.

The news was confirmed Monday by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, which noted in a statement that a search comprising over 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff, as well as two helicopters and drone crews, reconvened Saturday.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Sands was not located," the statement said.

Officials explained Monday that "despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions," and that multiple search areas include "steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10 plus feet of ice and snow."

Sands was reported missing on Jan. 13 by his wife Evgenia Citkowitz. Early searches led to the discovery of Sands' vehicle located in a car park believed to be where he left it before setting out on his hike. Days after he was reported missing, data from his mobile phone showed him on the move.

However, while searches for the actor's whereabouts remain ongoing, they have been impacted by significant amounts of inclement weather across the region.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department has conducted eight ground and air searches specific to Sands, with volunteers clocking in over 500 hours of search time.

Sands' son, Henry, recently told the U.K. outlet The Times, that he is "realistic about the impact on the search of the weather conditions over the last three months — it's been a 40-year snowfall record in California."

"I am hugely appreciative for all the efforts made so far from the volunteer search and rescue climbers and the San Bernardino County sheriff team to bring my father home," he added.

"There is nothing really further to say at this point other than to reinforce my deepest gratitude for the love and support my family and I have received."