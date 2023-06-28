×
Tags: julian sands | dead | remains

Julian Sands Confirmed Dead After Remains Identified

By    |   Wednesday, 28 June 2023 12:57 PM EDT

Julian Sands has been confirmed dead five months after he went missing while hiking in the California mountains.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed Tuesday that human remains found in the Mount Baldy area belonged to the British actor, the Independent reported.

The 65-year-old "Warlock" star was reported missing on Jan. 13, after failing to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy region. Despite launching an extensive search for the experienced hiker, the efforts were hampered by adverse weather conditions lasting for several months.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of Sands' death.

Since news of his death, tributes from celebrities and fans have poured in.

"RIP Julian Sands. A great actor. None of the eulogies are doing his talent justice," tweeted actor Alessandro Nivola. "Iconic in Room With A View. And a transformer ever since playing against his looks. An eccentric, hilarious, wildly intelligent and passionate artist. And a great friend."

"I’m so sorry to hear of Julian Sands’ passing," actor Laura Cayouette wrote, quoting Sands on his love of hiking: "On these walks you lose yourself, you become a vessel of energy in harmony, hopefully with your environment."

Actor Diedrich Bader meanwhile tweeted: "One of my favorite gestures in the long history of film is when Julian Sands touched his chest and lifted his head in anticipation of the rain.

"It was the perfect expression of the simple joy of being alive in the changing beautiful world. The most redeeming quality we have is art. RIP," he added.

"I had the great honor of working with Julian Sands a little while ago and the even greater honour of knowing him as a friend off set and after the shoot, having wonderful conversations over dinner and drinks," recalled filmmaker Erlingur Thoroddsen. "He told me stories about working with Argento and Fincher and Cronenberg."

Thoroddsen added: "I would have loved to have gotten to know him better and spend more time with him, but I will always cherish the days we had. RIP maestro."

Sands' family released a statement last week, saying they were continuing to keep him "in our hearts with bright memories."

"We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian," the statement read.

"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer."

Wednesday, 28 June 2023 12:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

