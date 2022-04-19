Julia Roberts Purposely Turned Down Rom-Com Roles for 20 Years

There is a reason why Julia Roberts has not starred in a romantic comedy for the past 20 years.

The actress carved a name for herself in the '90s with roles in films ranging from "Pretty Woman" to classics like "My Best Friend's Wedding," and "Notting Hill," but then her appearances in the genre tapered off.

In an interview with The New York Times, Roberts revealed that she had not appeared in another rom-com for the past two decades because there was a notable lack of an adequate script and ideas.

"People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that's gone by that I haven't done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one," Roberts said. "If I had read something that I thought was that 'Notting Hill' level of writing or 'My Best Friend's Wedding' level of madcap fun, I would do it.

"They didn't exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed."

The Ol Parker film Roberts is referencing is "Ticket to Paradise," which features George Clooney alongside Roberts.

"Here's the thing," the star continued. "If I'd thought something was good enough, I would have done it. But I also had three kids in the last 18 years. That raises the bar even more because then it's not only Is this material good? it's also the math equation of my husband's work schedule and the kids' school schedule and summer vacation.

"It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.' I have a sense of great pride in being home with my family and considering myself a homemaker."

Roberts added, "As they get older, and particularly with my daughter, I do have a sense of responsibility for showing my children that I can be creative and that it's meaningful to me — so meaningful that for periods of time I will choose to focus on that almost more than my family, which has been hard for me to come to terms with."