Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She's Clueless About 'Seinfeld' Reunion

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has responded to her former co-star Jerry Seinfeld's hints about a possible "Seinfeld" reunion, saying that she has no knowledge of anything in the works.

"Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night," Louis-Dreyfus told The Guardian. "And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about."

Seinfeld, 69, recently fuelled speculation about a reunion after announcing a new project he and the show's co-creator Larry David have been working on for fans.

Addressing the audience at a comedy show, Seinfeld said he had "a little secret about the ending" of the show.

"Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending [of the show]. But I can’t really tell it, because it is a secret," the comedian said in a clip posted to Instagram.

"Here’s what I’ll tell you, OK? But you can’t tell anybody," he continued. "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending."

Later in his comedy show, Seinfeld added that it "hasn't happened yet," but "just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So you’ll see."

"Seinfeld," a popular sitcom set in New York City, originally aired in 1989 and ran for nine successful seasons until June 1998, concluding with the main characters Jerry Seinfeld, Elaine Benes (Louis-Dreyfus), George Costanza (Jason Alexander), and Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards) ending up in jail in the series finale.

Earlier this year, in an interview with People, Louis-Dreyfus opened up about the show’s continued success and legacy.

"There was a real grief period when the show ended that was real and felt. Because we all loved each other so much," she said. "I do very much remember wanting and thinking that I needed to keep working. I wanted to keep working. I wanted to keep doing this thing called acting. I wanted to keep pursuing it, which I’ve been able to do, which is great."

She continued: "I think it’s incredibly cool that it continues to have life. I’m not surprised, because it’s funny, and it stands the test of time."