Julia Garner to Play Madonna in Upcoming Biopic: Report

Julia Garner was offered the lead role in the upcoming Madonna biopic, according to multiple reports.

Variety noted that the "Inventing Anna" star, 28, was chosen from dozens of other actors as the favorite to play the music icon, a source close to the project confirmed to People.

"The Madonna project is in active development, and Julia Garner is the choice to play Madonna in the biopic," the insider said.

Madonna will serve as co-screenwriter, producer and director, Variety reported.

Madonna, 63, a seven-time Grammy-winning singer, revealed in October that she was almost done writing the script. Her announcement came on the heels of the premiere of her "Madame X" concert documentary.

"Grateful for the success of 'Madame,' that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children!" Madonna, a mother of six, captioned a selfie on Instagram showing her lying on the floor, paging through the typed screenplay.

The film will follow the early days of Madonna as she navigated her career. Madonna said she hoped to "convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world," according to Variety.

"The focus of this film will always be music," she said. "Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller-coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

A production timeline and other principal cast are still unknown. However, People reported that "Uncut Gems" actress Julia Fox is in talks to play Madonna's longtime friend Debi Mazar, who responded to the news on Instagram, saying that the idea of someone portraying her in a film is "surreal."

"I have NO idea how the script reads or who Madonna has in mind," Mazar wrote. "We have been friends for so dam long, I’m curious! It sure has been a journey. Madonna has an epic story to tell (as do I..more on that down the road) Our friendship is most precious to me and Madonna is a great visionary. I can’t wait to see what she does!"

Mazar described Fox as "gorgeous, smart, and a very talented actress."

"Funny enough, she reminds me more of Madonna when we were young, then of myself! I’d obviously be flattered. I wish the best to all the gals who audition!" Mazar added.