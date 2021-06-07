Judge Rips 'Star Wars' Films in Ruling

A judge could not resist taking jabs at the two latest "Star Wars" films during a ruling.

While presiding over the case between ConAgra Foods Inc. and Wesson Oil, ninth Circuit Court Judge Kenneth K. Lee referred to "The Last Jedi" and "The Rise of Skywalker," as "mediocre and schlocky."

The case involved whether or not Wesson Oil's former owner, ConAgra was responsible for placing a "100% Natural" label on bottles of Wesson Oil — a reportedly false claim, according to WBNS.

"Simply put, Richardson - the new owner of Wesson Oil - can resume using the '100% Natural' label at any time it wishes, thereby depriving the class of any value theoretically afforded by the injunction," Lee said in the ruling. "ConAgra thus essentially agreed not to do something over which it lacks the power to do. That is like George Lucas promising no more mediocre and schlocky Star Wars sequels shortly after selling the franchise to Disney. Such a promise would be illusory."

The footnote read, "As evident by Disney's production of 'The Last Jedi' and 'The Rise of Skywalker.'"

Lee also took aim at "The Bachelor" in his ruling.

"ConAgra’s promise not to use the phrase '100% Natural' on Wesson Oil appears meaningless because ConAgra no longer owns Wesson Oil," he stated. "In reality, the promise is about as meaningful and enduring as a proposal in the Final Rose ceremony on the 'Bachelor.'"

While the ruling may not have been a good punt for the "Star Wars" franchise, Lucasfilm has received praise after it revealed a comic book earlier this year that would feature two "trans non-binary" characters for International Transgender Day of Visibility, which took place on March 31.

"In honor of #TransDayOfVisibility we're proud to unveil an exclusive cover highlighting Terec and Ceret, trans non-binary Jedi, currently featured in Marvel's The High Republic comic," the Star Wars official Facebook account announced. "We support trans lives and we are passionate and committed to broadening our representation in a galaxy far far way #TDOV"

The characters, Terec and Ceret, made their first appearance in the second issue of "Star Wars: The High Republic." The Jedi bond-twins from the planet Kotab "have a linked consciousness and frequently finish each other’s sentences, even when they aren’t in the same room" according to Variety.

Related Stories: