Joy Behar: Does Supreme Court Prayer Ruling Apply to Kaepernick?

Joy Behar wonders if the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of a high school football coach who prayed during football games should apply to Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protests.

Former high school coach Joseph Kennedy was fired after he knelt in prayer during a 2015 game, according to the Daily Caller. Kapernick has been out of the NFL for several years after he kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in 2016.

Behar drew similarities between both situations during an episode of "The View."

"I’d like to know if it would apply to Colin Kaepernick ... the guy takes a knee and he gets thrown off the team," she said. "He could be ... praying that these people would leave him alone ... suddenly it’s illegal for him but it’s OK for this group."

When he took a knee, Kaepernick was playing for the San Francisco 49ers but opted out of his contract in 2017 to become an unrestricted free agent, according to Bleacher Report.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," Kaepernick said regarding his decision to kneel. "To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

The 49ers released a statement about Kaepernick's decision at the time, noting that the national anthem "is and always will be a special part of the pre-game ceremony."

"It is an opportunity to honor our country and reflect on the great liberties we are afforded as its citizens," the statement continued. "In respecting such American principles as freedom of religion and freedom of expression, we recognize the right of an individual to choose and participate, or not, in our celebration of the national anthem."