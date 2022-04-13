Joss Stone Announces Pregnancy, Opens Up About Previous Miscarriage

Joss Stone has announced that she is pregnant while also opening up about a miscarriage she suffered six months ago.

In an emotional video posted on Instagram, the singer explained that she was sharing her story with fans because she wanted them to understand why she was going to have to be moving performance dates.

"I have a bit of an announcement to make, which is kind of mixed," she said in the video clip. "It's beautiful and not at the same time. In one sense it's completely beautiful, but the story that comes first is not."

Stone, who welcomed her first child, Violet Melissa, in January last year with her boyfriend, Cody DaLuz, went on to explain that in October she miscarried. She tried to seek answers from the doctor as to why it had happened and he assured her it was not his fault. But Stone pressed him for answers.

"Well, maybe now your baby is an angel watching over you," she recalled the doctor saying.

"'It's sh**ty, it's a horrible, horrible thing. And it's not something that you can get over. It's something that you have to live with," Stone continued in her video, explaining that the doctor told her to revisit him for a check-up in Spring.

"So I said: 'Okay doc, I will see you when the daffodils bloom' and this is what happened..."

Stone then shared a clip of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test.

"So, that's the beautiful part of the story, is that there are rainbows after storms, and it's just lovely and I'm very excited. I can't wait to meet my baby," she said. "And I hope and pray that everything's okay. And I'm just, I'm very excited to announce it but I didn't want to not acknowledge my baby before."

On Tuesday, Stone took to Instagram again, saying in a new post that she was "devastated" at having to postpone shows and announced the new dates.

"I’m fortunate enough to announce that Cody and I are expecting our second child together. I’m over the moon for Violet to have a younger sibling," she wrote. "This does mean, however, I’m devastated to announce that unfortunately I have to change some of my touring plans. Thank you for all your support and I’m so sorry if I’ve let anyone down, I have mixed emotions as I would love to perform for all of you but I have to put my health, my baby’s health and my family first."