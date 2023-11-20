'White Mischief' Actor Joss Ackland Dead at 95

Joss Ackland, known for his roles in films including "White Mischief" and "Lethal Weapon 2," has died at the age of 95.

His representative, Paul Pearson, confirmed in a statement to Variety that the veteran British actor died Sunday.

"Joss was a long term client and great friend who remained lucid, erudite, and mischievous to the very end, he died peacefully with his family this morning," Pearson said.

Ackland died "peacefully" and was "surrounded by family," according to a statement, the The Guardian reported.

"With his distinctive voice and commanding presence, Ackland brought a unique intensity and gravitas to his roles. He will be remembered as one of Britain’s most talented and beloved actors," the statement noted.

The actor was also a "beloved father" and had been married to his wife, Rosemary, for 51 years. She died from motor neurone disease in 2002.

Ackland's extensive career, encompassing over 130 film and television roles, featured various projects such as "K-19: The Widowmaker," "Bill & Ted," and "The Hunt for Red October," alongside Sean Connery and Alec Baldwin. His television appearances included "Shadowlands," in which he portrayed C.S. Lewis, and "Midsomer Murders."

He delivered a memorable line in Richard Donner's "Lethal Weapon 2," when his character, a villainous diplomat, famously says "Diplomatic immunity!" before being shot by cop Roger Murtaugh, portrayed by Danny Glover.

In 2001, Ackland was appointed a CBE for his contributions to drama. He received two BAFTA nominations — one for best actor in the TV movie "First and Last" and another for supporting actor in "White Mischief."

Beyond the screen, Ackland showcased his talent on stage, sharing it with the likes of Dame Maggie Smith, Dame Judi Dench, and Tom Courtenay. His stage roles included playing Juan Peron in "Evita" and starring alongside Hermione Gingold in "A Little Night Music."

Born in 1928 in London's Ladbroke Grove, Ackland was raised in Kilburn, North London. He began his acting journey by attending London's Central School of Speech and Drama and made his professional stage debut at 17 in the play "The Hasty Heart" in 1945. He honed his craft by working with various regional theater groups before becoming joining London's Old Vic.

He is survived by seven children, 34 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren.