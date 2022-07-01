'Free Jordan Peterson' Petition Launched After Reported Twitter Suspension

A petition was launched to "Free Jordan Peterson" after the clinical psychologist was reportedly suspended from Twitter for taking aim at transgender actor Elliot Page in a tweet that violated the platform’s rules "against hateful conduct."

"Twitter continues its assault on free speech. PragerU has been fighting against Big Tech censorship for years," PragerU, a nonprofit producing conservative educational videos, wrote in a petition launched earlier this week. "Now our friend and PragerU presenter Jordan Peterson is the latest to get locked out of his Twitter account and we need to show our support for him."

In his tweet, Peterson wrote: "Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician?" according to screenshots that were circulated on social media. Twitter appeared in the screenshot to have suspended Peterson for the tweet, writing that it had been penalized for "Violating our rules against hateful conduct."

"The insanity continues at Twitter. @jordanbpeterson has been suspended for this tweet about Ellen Page. He just told me he will 'never' delete the tweet," commentator Dave Rubin reported Wednesday via a tweet.

Peterson's daughter, Mikhaila Peterson, also shared screenshots of the tweet and note from Twitter on her own account.

"Wow. @jordanbpeterson got a twitter strike. No more twitter until he deletes the tweet. Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment @elonmusk," she wrote.

As of Friday, Peterson's Twitter account was active but the purported tweet does not appear.

"Twitter locked Jordan’s account and demanded that he delete the offending tweet in order to have his account reinstated," PragerU wrote in its petition. "Jordan Peterson is one of the most respected and greatest thinkers in the world today. He has made several videos with PragerU that showcase his brilliant mind and impart wisdom for living a good life."

The group added: "We're collecting signatures from our PragerU audience to send to Twitter and demand that they stop censoring Jordan Peterson and others. Let’s show Jordan that we support him and his right to free speech."