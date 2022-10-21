×
Joni Mitchell Headed Back Onstage for First Concert Headliner in 23 Years

Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell (Getty Images)

Friday, 21 October 2022 10:47 AM EDT

Joni Mitchell will be performing her first headlining concert in 23 years.

The iconic singer-songwriter will take to the stage in June, 2023, at Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre, the Guardian has confirmed. The concert forms part of a two-night event that will see Brandi Carlile headline at the same venue the night before.

"Joni Mitchell is going to play," Carlile told Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show" earlier this week. "No one's been able to buy a ticket to see Joni Mitchell play in 20 years … so this is enormous … and she is going to crush it!"

In July, Mitchell stunned fans when she delivered a surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival, in Newport, Rhode Island. She has barely performed publicly for several years, since suffering a brain aneurysm in March 2015 that took away her ability to play the guitar. Determined not to give up, Mitchell taught herself how to play again.

"I'm learning," she told CBS correspondent Anthony Mason.

"I'm looking at videos that are on the net to see where I put my fingers, you know. It's amazing what an aneurysm knocks out — how to get out of a chair!" she continued. "You don't know how to get out of a bed. You have to learn all these things by rote again.

"I was into water ballet as a kid, and I forgot how to do the breaststroke. Every time I tried it, I just about drowned ... a lot of going back to infancy almost. You have to relearn everything."

Speaking about her Newport Folk Festival performance, Mitchell admitted she was apprehensive to play on stage but was feeling more confident after the show.

"I've never been nervous about being in front of an audience, but I want it to be good. And I wasn't sure I could be," she told Mason. "But I didn't sound too bad tonight!"

