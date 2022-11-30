Jonah Hill Files Petition to Legally Drop Feldstein Surname

Jonah Hill has filed a petition to legally change his name, according to reports.

Born Jonah Hill Feldstein, the 38-year-old actor filed the petition in Los Angeles this week to legally drop his family name Feldstein, TMZ revealed. The documents state the Academy Award nominee wants the name he has publicly gone by for years to be his legal name.

Earlier this year, Hill made headlines when he announced his decision to no longer be promoting his new movies in person because of the anxiety he experienced by appearing at press conferences and public events.

Hill made the announcement in an open letter while discussing his upcoming documentary, "Stutz," which is about his longtime therapist Phil Stutz, 75, and which explores the topic of mental health.

"The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I've learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film," Hill wrote in his letter published by Deadline.

"Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events," he added.

At the time, Hill said he could not wait to share the documentary, which he directed, with audiences but explained he would not make in-person appearances to promote it.

"You won't see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself," he wrote. "If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn't be acting true to myself or to the film."

In an interview with IndieWire earlier this month, Stutz said he applauded Hill's decision to avoid in-person appearances.

"Here's the thing: He's trying to connect all these issues and problems he's having, and the idea of how he's perceived by other people and how that makes him feel is a key thing in his life — probably in everybody's life," Stutz said. "The way I try to guide people with this is to have them ask themselves, If this particular thing doesn't come out great, would you regret having done it?"

For Hill, the answer was yes — a decision Stutz said made him smile.