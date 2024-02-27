×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jon stewart | tribute | dog | dipper

Jon Stewart Tearfully Pays Tribute to His Dog on 'The Daily Show'

By    |   Tuesday, 27 February 2024 11:02 AM EST

Jon Stewart broke down in tears as he opened up about his beloved dog Dipper's death to "The Daily Show" viewers.

The political commentator, who walked away from the Comedy Central program nine years ago, returned to the set Monday and shared that Dipper had died the day before.

"In a world of good boys, he was the best," he said, according to the Independent.

During his tribute, Stewart recalled how his family met Dipper roughly a decade ago.

His children wanted to raise money for a New York animal shelter called Animal Haven. So the family baked cupcakes and set up their table outside to sell them when staff members at the shelter introduced them to Dipper, who had been "hit by a car in Brooklyn and lost his right leg."

"I thought I'd get further," the host continued through tears.

"They put the dog in my lap, we left that day feeling really good that we'd helped this great organization and we also left with this one-ish-year-old brindle pitbull. We called him Dipper. In a world of good boys, he was the best."

Stewart went on to share that Dipper had been part of the crew of "The Daily Show."

"He used to come to 'The Daily Show' every day. He was part of the OG Daily Show dog crew. We'd come to tape this show, and Dipper would wait for me to be done," Stewart said.

"He met actors and authors and presidents and kings," he continued. "And he did what the Taliban could not do, which is, put a scare into Malala Yousafzai."

Stewart left "The Daily Show" in 2015 and was succeeded by Trevor Noah, who took over as host until 2022. Stewart returned on Feb. 12 to host each Monday through the election, and to executive produce the weeknight show into next year.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Jon Stewart broke down in tears as he opened up about his beloved dog Dipper's death to "The Daily Show" viewers.
jon stewart, tribute, dog, dipper
310
2024-02-27
Tuesday, 27 February 2024 11:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved