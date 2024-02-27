Jon Stewart Tearfully Pays Tribute to His Dog on 'The Daily Show'

Jon Stewart broke down in tears as he opened up about his beloved dog Dipper's death to "The Daily Show" viewers.

The political commentator, who walked away from the Comedy Central program nine years ago, returned to the set Monday and shared that Dipper had died the day before.

"In a world of good boys, he was the best," he said, according to the Independent.

During his tribute, Stewart recalled how his family met Dipper roughly a decade ago.

His children wanted to raise money for a New York animal shelter called Animal Haven. So the family baked cupcakes and set up their table outside to sell them when staff members at the shelter introduced them to Dipper, who had been "hit by a car in Brooklyn and lost his right leg."

"I thought I'd get further," the host continued through tears.

"They put the dog in my lap, we left that day feeling really good that we'd helped this great organization and we also left with this one-ish-year-old brindle pitbull. We called him Dipper. In a world of good boys, he was the best."

Stewart went on to share that Dipper had been part of the crew of "The Daily Show."

"He used to come to 'The Daily Show' every day. He was part of the OG Daily Show dog crew. We'd come to tape this show, and Dipper would wait for me to be done," Stewart said.

"He met actors and authors and presidents and kings," he continued. "And he did what the Taliban could not do, which is, put a scare into Malala Yousafzai."

Stewart left "The Daily Show" in 2015 and was succeeded by Trevor Noah, who took over as host until 2022. Stewart returned on Feb. 12 to host each Monday through the election, and to executive produce the weeknight show into next year.