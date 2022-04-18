Jon Stewart's Latest Show on AppleTV+ Is a Reported Dud

Jon Stewart's new show is struggling to increase and keep its audience.

According to a report from Bloomberg, ''The Problem With Jon Stewart,'' which launched on AppleTV+ in September, is lagging behind its competitors on broadcast and cable TV. While Apple has not made its numbers public, Stewart has not shied away from joking about the crowded streaming landscape.

''Thank you for watching,'' he said, joking at the end of the first episode, ''but my guess is you didn't. You're probably just going to look at aggregated clips of it somewhere, on YouTube, where you pirate 'Ted Lasso.' You don't even know how to get Apple TV, do you?''

For the show's premiere episode, which debuted last fall, only 180,000 U.S. homes tuned in the first week to watch, the measurement firm Samba TV said. By the fifth episode, which aired in March, that number dropped by 78% to 40,000.

Other shows rivaling Stewart's were HBO's ''Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,'' which pulled in viewership from 844,000 U.S. homes for one March episode.

But despite reports of Stewart's show lagging, Entertainment Weekly says it is the No. 1 unscripted series on Apple TV+, citing ''sources.''

This has not been confirmed, however.