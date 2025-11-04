WATCH TV LIVE

Jon Stewart Signs Extension for 'Daily Show' Through 2026

Tuesday, 04 November 2025 10:23 AM EST

Paramount Skydance said on Monday that comedian Jon Stewart will continue hosting Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" every Monday and serve as executive producer for the series until December next year.

The political comedian returned to "The Daily Show" as executive producer and host in February last year. He stepped down in 2015 and was replaced by comedian Trevor Noah.

Stewart will continue to host alongside "The Daily Show's" news team, including Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson and Desi Lydic, who will share hosting from Tuesdays through Thursdays, Paramount said in a statement.

The show, which has won 28 Emmy Awards in total since it started airing in 1996, recorded its highest quarterly rating in four years in the third quarter, according to data from Nielsen.

Stewart was among the many comedians and celebrities that had rallied to support CBS' "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert after the network canceled his show, with Stewart lashing out at Paramount Global for the decision to end the long-running TV program.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


