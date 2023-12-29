×
Tags: jon pardi | sober | weight loss

Jon Pardi Says He's Over 100 Days Sober, 'Lost a Bunch of Weight'

By    |   Friday, 29 December 2023 11:42 AM EST

Jon Pardi has revealed that he is nearly four months sober and has experienced notable health benefits as a result.

The country star shared during an appearance on Amazon Music's "Country Heat Weekly" podcast that he was prediabetic and "so unhappy" with himself before deciding to cut out alcohol. 

"I've been 112 days sober. I’ve lost a bunch of weight," he said, according to People. "I was prediabetic, and I was just like, 'I gotta stop.'"

Pardi explained that he was feeling "unhappy" about his weight, which motivated him to take action.

"I was really getting to the point where every picture, every video I was so unhappy with myself," he said. "And where I was going, I needed to just take a break."

As a result of his sobriety journey, Pardi said he was feeling more confident, adding that cutting out alcohol was key to losing weight. 

"I just did a photo shoot and I was like ... 'Damn, I look good.' Take that Tito's!" he said. "But for anybody that's thinking about it, if they want to lose weight and you do drink, let me tell you, it does help tremendously if you stop."

But while he has given up alcohol, Pardi admitted he still has a sweet tooth. 

"I love me some ice cream," he said. "I'm like, 'Well, I'm not drinking. I better get this Twix candy ice cream.’ Coffee ice cream. So good."

Pardi did not elaborate further on his sobriety, but did say he wasn't sure if it would be a life-long commitment. 

"I'm retired, OK? Doesn't mean I can't come out of retirement," he said. "But for right now, it's been great."

Pardi established himself on the live circuit before going on to release his debut studio album, "Write You A Song" (2014), which included such hits as "Missin' You Crazy," "Up All Night," "What I Can't Put Down," and "What I've Been Drinkin,'" the Daily Mail reported.

He later released three LPs — "California Sunrise" (2016), "Heartache Medication" (2019), and "Mr. Saturday Night" (2022).

Pardi has charted 14 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, which saw four of his songs hit No. 1.

 

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Newsmax Media, Inc.

