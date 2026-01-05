Jon Hamm to Host NFL Honors During Super Bowl Week

Award-winning actor Jon Hamm will host the 15th annual NFL Honors, which will include a new ⁠award for offensive lineman on Feb. 5 as well as announcing the Most Valuable Player and Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

The program, at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, takes place three days before Super Bowl 60 at Levi's Stadium in ‍Santa Clara, Calif. The awards show will air live at 9 p.m. ET ‍on NBC and NFL Network, and streamed on Peacock and NFL+.

"Week after week, the NFL delivers performances that remind you why this ⁠game means so much to so many people," Hamm said in a news release on Sunday. "I'm honored to host an evening that celebrates the players, their immense ​talents and the unforgettable moments that defined this season."

Hamm, 54, starred on television in "Mad Men" and earned the Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series in 2015 as well as Golden Globe ‍awards in 2008 and 2016 and other nominations and accolades. He has numerous credits in television and ⁠film as an actor and executive producer.

"His impressive acting career, passionate football fandom and overall charisma will create an unforgettable night that celebrates the very best of the league, from the performances on the field to the people and stories that define the season," said Angela Ellis, ⁠NFL vice president of original content and ​entertainment.

NFL Honors, which began ⁠in 2012, will include the Protector of the Year to recognize the league's best offensive lineman (tackles, guards, centers) in the ‍2025 season. The winner will be selected by a panel of former offensive linemen, including LeCharles Bentley, Jason Kelce, ‌Shaun O'Hara, Orlando Pace, Will Shields and Andrew Whitworth.

Criteria for the new award includes skills metrics, impact, leadership, durability and strength of the opponent, according to the league's announcement.

The program also will ⁠announce the ​Walter Payton NFL Man ‍of the Year, the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award and NFL Fan of the Year. Associated Press awards will recognize the MVP, coach, comeback player, offensive ‍player, defensive player, offensive rookie, defensive rookie and assistant coach of the year.

The NFL Honors Red Carpet Show is slated for 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network on Feb. 5.