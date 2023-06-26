Jon Hamm Marries Anna Osceola at 'Mad Men' Film Location

John Hamm married "Mad Men" co-star Anna Osceola on Saturday at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, where they filmed the series finale for the 2015 show, according to Page Six.

Hamm, 52, and Osceola, 35, met on the set of "Made Men" in 2014, and were romantically linked in 2020. They have kept their relationship mostly private, making their red carpet debut in March 2022 at Mercedes-Benz's Academy Awards viewing party followed by Vanity Fair's annual after-party.

Reports of their engagement emerged in February this year, but it had "happened a while back," Us Weekly reported at the time.

Hamm talked about his relationship with Osceola last week in an interview with People, saying that cementing things was at times a "bumpy road."

"I think when you're figuring out relationships, there's a reason that that's a genre unto itself in television and film," he said. "It's a bumpy road towards relationships, but we do get better at it, I suppose. I feel like I've figured out some things over the course of my half a century on the planet. So I'm in a pretty good place now. Hopefully, I'm learning."

Hamm further admitted that being in a relationship with another actor presents unique challenges, which they handle "day to day."

"You're in it, it's your life, and so you wake up and you deal with what comes at you," he said. "That's certainly the case with us. The funny thing about this career is that there's no rule book. You really have to lean on one another for their support and for any kind of advice."

In September 2022, Hamm shared with Howard Stern that he was "very much" in love with Osceola and could "for sure" envision spending the rest of his life with her.

"It's good and comfortable, and it's a feeling about taking care of someone else and being taken care of," he said, according to Page Six.

Hamm added at the time that Osceola had "opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, you know, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness."