Jon Bon Jovi Shares Wife's High School Love Note

Jon Bon Jovi revealed the note his wife Dorothea Hurley wrote in his high school yearbook after previously admitting to getting "away with murder" in his marriage.

The Grammy-winning singer, 62, shared the message while gushing about falling "in love with the girl who was sitting next to [him] in history class" Wednesday on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

The message read: "John, write a sequal [sic] to 'Bobby's Girl' but name it 'She's Johnny's Now. Love, Dot," according to Page Six.

Bon Jovi clarified that he "never" called Hurley by that nickname before sharing the story behind the note.

"There was a song I had written called 'Bobby's Girl.' It was one of the first original songs I had written. She was dating my buddy Bobby," he said. "He went off to join the service as did my other two best friends. They joined the Navy. And it was my senior year of high school, and I just fell in love."

Bon Jovi and Hurley dated while attending Sayreville War Memorial High School in New Jersey. They broke up for five months in 1985 before reuniting and getting engaged. While on tour, Bon Jovi decided to marry Hurley.

"We were in Los Angeles, California, the band was on the road on the 'New Jersey' tour, and if you opened up the curtains of my hotel room, there's a big billboard of the five of us [Bon Jovi band members] staring into my window," he told People recently. "My girlfriend, who was my fiancée at the time, we had a night off, and I said, 'I need a higher high — I got an idea. Let's go to Vegas now.' And she said, 'Now?' I said, 'Now.'"

Bon Jovi admitted that their wedding "shocked a lot of people."

"[It] shocked about everybody: the band, management, agents, lawyers, parents, you name it," he said at the time. "It's a shame because it should have been a beautiful moment, but after we did it, people were trying to take it away, until I stood up and went, 'Wait a minute, why are we living our life for anyone else?' And 35 years later, we're still married."

Reflecting on their marriage, Bon Jovi admitted in April during an appearance on "Good Morning America" that he got "away with murder," according to the New York Post.

"I'm a rock 'n' roll star, I'm not a saint. You know, I'm not saying that there weren't 100 girls in my life — I'm Jon Bon Jovi. It was pretty good," he said.

"But if you think I was ever going to jeopardize my — anything for believing the narcissist in me was real? What a stupid thing to do. What kind of excesses does a man need that's going to fuel that fire? It's just not worth it."