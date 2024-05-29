WATCH TV LIVE

Jon Bon Jovi Confirms Son Jake, Millie Bobby Brown Married

By    |   Wednesday, 29 May 2024 11:29 AM EDT

Jon Bon Jovi has confirmed that his son, Jake Bongiovi, and "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown are married.

Rumors recently emerged that the pair had exchanged vows. When asked during an appearance on the BBC's "The One Show" on Tuesday how the couple were and whether the reports were true, Bon Jovi replied that they were "great."

"They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. And yeah, it's true," he said, according to CNN.

The couple first revealed their engagement in April 2023. Brown, 20, later shared how Bongiovi, 22, proposed during an appearance on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon in March.

"Basically, Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving, we got our diving licenses together," she shared before describing his underwater marriage proposal, according to CNN.

"He gives me like a shell and I like, turn it over and it's a ring," she said before admitting she almost lost the ring.

"He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him the ring falls off my finger, plummets like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie," Brown said.

Bongiovi was able to deep dive to get the ring back.

"Jake threw himself, like so deep, like the diver was like, 'You can't do that, like your ears … literally your brain will explode,' " Brown continued.

"It's a reflection of who he is and I feel like we're always going to have each other's back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it."

Bon Jovi previously spoke about the couple wanting to get married at such a young age, saying he backed them.

"I don't know if age matters," he said during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live" in May 2023.

"You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise," he said.

"Growing together and so I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like 'em all."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


