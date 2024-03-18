Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora 'Not in Contact'

Jon Bon Jovi and former bandmate Richie Sambora are still not in touch with each other more than a decade after parting ways.

Bon Jovi, the "Livin' on a Prayer" rocker, discussed the lack of communication during an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, revealing that although he and Sambora participated in a new documentary series about the band, they haven't personally been in contact.

"We're not in contact because he's not in the organization any longer," Bon Jovi said. "Doesn't mean that there's not love forever, but it's 11 years ago that he just didn't show up anymore."

Sambora was the lead guitarist of Bon Jovi for three decades before his sudden departure in 2013 due to long-standing substance abuse issues. He later said the decision to leave was motivated by the need to prioritize his relationship with his daughter.

"Jon and I spent more time together than we spent with our families because him and I wrote the songs," Sambora told Daily Mail in 2020. "But as you see now, my daughter just graduated on the dean's list from LSU as a psychology major and she's gone on to grad school now. And so and it's just, you know, she and I have just been really fantastic, and we just have a great relationship."

Bon Jovi told Ultimate Classic Rock that Sambora left the band due to "emotional issues that he was dealing with as a single dad," along with substance abuse problems. Phil X now serves as Bon Jovi's guitarist after replacing Sambora in 2013.

"Phil X had to show up one time, and then Phil X had to show up another time," Bon Jovi said. "And then, again, there's a show that night. What are we gonna do?"