'Joker 2' Star Dillon Slams Movie: Worst Film Ever Made

Comedian Tim Dillon, who had a role in "Joker: Folie à Deux," has weighed in on the movie-musical sequel to the 2019 Oscar-winning hit, calling it "the worst film ever made."

Dillon appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

"I think what happened, after the first 'Joker,' there was a lot of talk like, Oh, this was loved by incels. This was loved by the wrong kinds of people," Dillon, 39, said of the Todd Phillips-directed movie," according to People. "This sent the wrong kind of message. Male rage! Nihilism!' All these think pieces."

Dillon also took aim at the decision to incorporate music into the DC comic-book-inspired movie.

"And then I think [they said], What if we went the other way? And now they have Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga tap dancing to a point where it’s insane," he continued.

The film, Dillon added, had "no plot."

"We would sit there, me and these other guys were all dressed in these security outfits because we’re working at the Arkham Asylum, and I would turn to one of them and we’d hear this crap and I’d go, 'What the [expletive] is this?' And they’d go, 'This is going to bomb, man.' I go, 'This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen,'" he continued.

"We were talking about it at lunch, and we’d go, ‘What is the plot? Is there a plot? I don’t know, I think he falls in love with her in the prison?’ It’s not even hate-watchable. That’s how terrible it is."

"Joker: Folie à Deux" was released in theaters last month and earned $204.7 million worldwide — a figure just shy of its reported $200 million budget. The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery recently declared the lackluster box office was "disappointing."

"Even in an industry of hits and misses, we must acknowledge that our studios business must deliver more consistency," CEO David Zaslav said on an analyst call Nov. 7, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Inconsistency also remains an issue at our motion picture studio, as reinforced recently by the disappointing results of Joker 2," he added, according to Variety.