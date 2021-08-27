Jojo Siwa Becomes 1st Contestant to Compete on 'DWTS' With Same-Sex Partner

Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa is making history on "Dancing With The Stars."

The "Dance Moms" alum, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ earlier this year, will become the first celebrity to be matched with a same-sex dance partner on the show, ABC announced Thursday in a social media post promoting the 30th season.

"I am so excited to be a part of 'Dancing With the Stars,' Season 30, and to be dancing with a girl," Siwa, 18, said in the promo clip. "I think it’s so cool."

Siwa also discussed the pairing Friday during an appearance on "Good Morning America."

"I think it's really special that not only now do I get to share with the world you get to love who you want to love, but also you get to dance with who you want to dance with," she said, adding that she jumped at the chance to be in a same-sex pairing "without hesitation." That being said, she admitted there is "a lot of pressure" being the first but is ready for the ups and downs the journey will bring.

"I want to make it OK for the people who come after me," she stated.

Although Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ community over a series of posts on TikTok and Instagram, she has refrained from labeling herself too specifically.

"Right now, I'm super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public," she said in reply to a fan asking what "label" she was, according to People. "Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's okay. It's awesome and the world is there for you. There are so many people that are there for you."

