NBC's Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski Express Outrage Over Kamila Valieva Doping Scandal

Kamila Valieva is facing widespread backlash after she was ruled eligible Monday for the 2022 Olympics women's singles competition after a positive drug test surfaced last week and then skated her way to first in the short program with a score of 82.16.

The 15-year-old Russian figure skater delivered a solid performance to a silent audience, but after her win, the criticism began to pour in. Among those speaking out against the skater, and calling out the Court of Arbitration for Sport for letting her continue to compete as a full investigation into her positive test unfolds, was the NBC broadcast team, comprised of former American Olympic skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski.

During the broadcast, the duo had very little to say while Valieva was on the ice.

"All I feel I can say is that was the short program of Kamila Valieva at the Olympics," Weir said as Valieva bowed to the audience, according to the New York Post.

"She had a positive test. We should not have seen this skate," Lipinski added.

However, in the lead-up and aftermath of Valieva's performance, both commentators were vocal about their opinions.

"With all of this news I just, I feel so uncomfortable as a skater and as a skating fan even having to commentate her performance simply because she should not be able to compete in this competition," Weir said prior to the event, according to the New York Post. He continued his remarks following Valieva’s performance Tuesday in a video posted on Twitter.

"That was the hardest event that I've ever had to cover," Weir said of the short program. "And I want to thank you all for supporting the skaters that should be in this competition, whose life work is on the line. Thank you."

Lipinski also weighed in on the ordeal.

"It’s not just about her skating or not skating," Lipinski said, according to the New York Post. "It’s affecting everyone at these Olympic Games to think that there is going to be no medal ceremony in the ladies event if she's on the podium. It's otherworldly to me. I can't even comprehend that. Imagine how that's affecting so many other skaters' lives and their Olympic experiences."

Lipinski added; "It makes you question everything. These skaters give up their lives for this moment, to get to this place. Why?"

Valieva has qualified for Thursday's free skate, where she hopes to clinch her second gold medal of the 2022 Olympics.