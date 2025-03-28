Johnny Mathis Retires Due to 'Age, Memory Issues'

Music icon Johnny Mathis announced he will retire from performing live due to "age and memory issues," according to a statement on Facebook.

"As many of you may already be aware, Johnny Mathis is approaching his 90th birthday this year. So, it's with sincere regret that due to Mr Mathis's age and memory issues which have accelerated, we are announcing his retirement from touring and live concerts," the statement read.

“Johnny Mathis and his entire staff send their heartfelt gratitude to all Mathis fans worldwide for your continued love and support of his music! It's truly been 'Wonderful, Wonderful.'"

Mathis, 89, had planned an extensive concert lineup for 2025. However, he has now scaled back his schedule and will only perform four more shows, concluding with a final performance in Englewood, New Jersey, on May 18, The Guardian reported.

Mathis is regarded as one of America's greatest romantic balladeers, known for his timeless hits like "Misty," "Chances Are," and his 1976 Christmas chart-topper "When a Child Is Born."

Mathis once held the record for the album with the most weeks on the chart. His compilation "Johnny's Greatest Hits" remained on the chart for 490 weeks from 1958-68. Six of his albums achieved platinum status, and he had 10 consecutive top 10 albums in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Mathis' crooning style became less popular as pop music trends shifted in the mid-1960s, but he continued to record consistently, producing 53 studio albums between from 1960-90.

Mathis' enjoyed a revival in the 1970s, achieving a Christmas No. 1 hit and topping the charts with the duet "Too Much, Too Little, Too Late" with Deniece Williams. His previously unreleased album, "I Love My Lady", produced by Nile Rodgers, was well received in 2017. His most recent studio album, "Christmas Time Is Here," was released in 2023.