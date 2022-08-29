Johnny Depp's Surprise Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs Draws Mixed Reactions

Viewers of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards were divided over Johnny Depp's surprise appearance at the event following his high-profile trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor made a quick cameo at Sunday's event with his face digitally projected onto the network's mascot, the Moon Man, saying how he "needed the work."

"I just want you guys to know that I'm available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, any ol' thing you need… ANYTHING, you name it. So, oh, I'm also a dentist," he is heard saying.

Viewers were torn.

Many fans were excited at seeing Depp make an appearance at the event, with fans expressing their support and admiration for the star on social media.

"Absolutely fantastic to see Johnny Depp at VMAs after everything he's been put through," someone remarked, according to Newsweek.

Another added, "I hardly know who the people at the #VMAs are. The best thing was #JohnnyDepp jokes. They were funny. It would be even better if he came on stage at the end, waved and left the stage."

Others, however, slammed the actor.

"This is disgusting," one Twitter user wrote.

"The entire crowd of Amber's industry peers are cheering for her abuser. it makes me sick. the industry hasn't changed at all. not surprised, but still so disappointed," another Twitter user wrote.

"He's so gross," added comedian Kathy Griffin.

The appearance marks the latest stint in Depp's comeback after winning his multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Heard.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million after she wrote a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post claiming she was a survivor of domestic abuse. She did not publicly name Depp but the actor claimed the allegations impacted his ability to work.

Heard countersued, claiming Depp orchestrated a smear campaign against her, but in June the jury determined that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.