Johnny Depp 'Devastated' by Jeff Beck's Death

Johnny Depp is said to be "devastated" by the death of his close friend and musical collaborator Jeff Beck.

Depp and Beck shared the studio and the stage but their friendship transcended their musical bond. When Beck fell ill after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, Depp rushed to be by his bedside just before Beck died Tuesday at age 78.

"Johnny is still processing this news. He's devastated," a source told People magazine.

"They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together. The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks."

In July, Depp and Beck teamed up to release their album, "18," after performing several shows together.

"I haven't had another creative partner like him for ages," Beck said of Depp. "He was a major force on this record. I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it's a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll."

Beck's family announced his death Wednesday in a statement, saying the iconic guitarist "peacefully passed away" after "suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis." Hours later social media was flooded with tributes from friends, family, and fellow rock stars.

Among those celebrating his memory was Rod Stewart, who recalled their friendship in a Twitter thread.

"Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven't looked back since," Stewart wrote.

"He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond," Stewart added. "Jeff, you were the greatest, my man. Thank you for everything. RIP."

Mick Jagger also honored Beck on social media by posting a recording of him and Beck sharing the stage in 2012.

"We have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world," Jagger wrote.

"The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions," Led Zeppelin founder Jimmy Page, who had been friends with Beck since their early teens, wrote on Twitter. "Jeff could channel music from the ethereal."

Page added: "His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans."