Johnny Depp Sells 780 Pieces of Art, Rakes in $3.6M

Within hours of debuting his art collection, actor Johnny Depp raked in over $3.6 million after selling 780 prints through the Castle Fine Art gallery in London on Thursday.

The "Friends & Heroes" collection, which features portraits of Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Keith Richards, sold out "almost immediately" and proved to be the gallery's "fastest-selling collection to date," according to People.

For the collection, Depp focused on "people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person," the gallery said in a statement.

"Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him," Castle Fine Art added. "From his dear friend Keith Richards, who inspired the mannerisms of the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow, to Bob Dylan, whose creative influence on the artist is seen in his vivid and immortal portrayal by Johnny."

Each limited edition portrait is listed online for $3,973, with the set of four on sale for $15,040.

"I've always used art to express my feelings, and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire," Depp said in a statement, according to People. "My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves."

Before the release, the gallery shared photos of Depp working behind the scenes on his artworks, which could be described as pop-meets-street art, on social media.

"The wait is finally over! We’re delighted to announce that the latest signing to Castle Fine Art is the critically acclaimed actor, musician, and artist, #JohnnyDepp," the caption read.

Depp also revealed the sale on Instagram. The post featured a photo of him sitting at the gallery with his portraits mounted behind him on the wall and a caption that simply read: "Now at #CastleFineArt."

The traffic he directed to the gallery caused its website to crash, according to BBC.