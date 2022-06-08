Depp's Lawyers Hint at Dropping $8M Damages Claim If Heard Ends Appeal

Lawyers for actor Johnny Depp are not dismissing the possibility that they would forego the $8.35 million in damages owed to Depp if his ex-wife Amber Heard dropped her appeal, saying that the case was never about money.

Depp's legal team appeared Wednesday on "Good Morning America." Host George Stephanopoulos noted that Heard's lawyers announced plans to appeal because Heard does not have the funds to pay the judgement.

"You have said that the goal was not to impoverish Ms. Heard — is it possible that we could see a settlement where she foregoes the appeal in return for Mr. Depp waving any monetary damages?" Stephanopoulos asked the lawyers, according to the Independent.

Chew said that while he couldn't comment on his private conversations with Depp, he pointed out that the actor testified, and the lawyers said in closing statements, that "this was never about money for Mr. Depp."

"This was about restoring his reputation and he has done that," Chew said, according to the Independent.

"So you’re not disclosing any privileges, but it sounds like that’s something that could be on the table but it’s up to Ms. Heard?" Stephanopoulos pressed.

"We have to be careful what we say, but this was about Mr Depp’s reputation," Chew said.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million after she claimed to have been a survivor of domestic abuse in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name Depp, the actor claimed that her allegations had a negative impact on his career. Heard pursued a $100 million counterclaim.

The trial began April 11 in Fairfax, Virginia, with both parties hurling allegations of abuse. The jury determined that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, the Independent reported. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.