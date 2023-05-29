×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john stamos | olsen twins | full house | reboot | bob saget

John Stamos Was 'Angry' at Olsen Twins

By    |   Monday, 29 May 2023 12:49 PM EDT

John Stamos has shared why he initially was "angry" when twins Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, 36, chose not to appear in the 2016 "Full House" reboot.

For eight seasons, from 1987 to 1995, the twins played the role of Michelle Tanner, the daughter of Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), while Stamos played their uncle, Jesse Katsopolis, in "Full House." However, when the cast rejoined for the reboot, the Olsen twins were not present — something that Stamos admitted made him feel momentarily upset.

"When I did 'Fuller House' they didn't wanna come back," he said during an appearance on "Glee" stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz's podcast, "And That's What You REALLY Missed." "And I was angry for a minute. And that got out."

During his appearance on the podcast, Stamos explained that it was Saget who was "very instrumental in keeping us all together."

"The twins moved to New York … And I gotta tell you, one of the only good things to come out of Bob's, well … Mary-Kate and Ashley, we didn't really see them much," he explained, referencing Saget's 2022 death.

However, Stamos said he and the twins managed to reconnect.

"They just were, 'We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob,'" he recalled. "They came over to my house. They brought a pork chop and sage. I don't know why, but thank you? It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice. So we stayed very close."

The Olsen twins appeared in the original "Full House" when they were infants to 8 years old. They since largely have retreated from public life and declined to reprise their original roles alongside Stamos and Saget, as well as Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone, Lori Loughlin as Becky Katsopolis, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, and Scott Weinger, who played Steve Hale, according to the New York Post.

The reboot lasted five seasons, ending in 2020.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
John Stamos has shared why he initially was "angry" when twins Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, 36, chose not to appear in the 2016 "Full House" reboot.
john stamos, olsen twins, full house, reboot, bob saget
325
2023-49-29
Monday, 29 May 2023 12:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved