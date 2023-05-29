John Stamos Was 'Angry' at Olsen Twins

John Stamos has shared why he initially was "angry" when twins Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, 36, chose not to appear in the 2016 "Full House" reboot.

For eight seasons, from 1987 to 1995, the twins played the role of Michelle Tanner, the daughter of Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), while Stamos played their uncle, Jesse Katsopolis, in "Full House." However, when the cast rejoined for the reboot, the Olsen twins were not present — something that Stamos admitted made him feel momentarily upset.

"When I did 'Fuller House' they didn't wanna come back," he said during an appearance on "Glee" stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz's podcast, "And That's What You REALLY Missed." "And I was angry for a minute. And that got out."

During his appearance on the podcast, Stamos explained that it was Saget who was "very instrumental in keeping us all together."

"The twins moved to New York … And I gotta tell you, one of the only good things to come out of Bob's, well … Mary-Kate and Ashley, we didn't really see them much," he explained, referencing Saget's 2022 death.

However, Stamos said he and the twins managed to reconnect.

"They just were, 'We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob,'" he recalled. "They came over to my house. They brought a pork chop and sage. I don't know why, but thank you? It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice. So we stayed very close."

The Olsen twins appeared in the original "Full House" when they were infants to 8 years old. They since largely have retreated from public life and declined to reprise their original roles alongside Stamos and Saget, as well as Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone, Lori Loughlin as Becky Katsopolis, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, and Scott Weinger, who played Steve Hale, according to the New York Post.

The reboot lasted five seasons, ending in 2020.