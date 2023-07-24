John Stamos Says He Initially 'Hated' 'Full House'

John Stamos is speaking candidly about his time on "Full House," saying he initially "hated" the family-friendly sitcom.

The actor, who starred in "Full House" as Uncle Jesse from the late 1980s through the mid-1990s, made his remarks during an appearance on a recent episode of hot wing interview show "Hot Ones."

"I hated that show," Stamos said, according to CNN, adding that it was initially pitched to him as being similar to the short-lived '80s sitcom "Bosom Buddies." The difference was that "Full House" had "a couple of kids in the background."

Stamos, 59, said that during the early stages of production, he felt like he was "the star" on the show and had a "big shot" attitude. His ego took a beating when, during a first table read, his co-star Jodie Sweetin, who was a child at the time, outshone him.

"Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie [Tanner], reads her lines and people are dying laughing – I mean, screaming," Stamos said, adding, "I couldn't even hear my lines, they were laughing so hard at her, and I'm like slinking down in my seat."

Stamos recalled contacting his agent to say, "Get me the f*** off this show." However, rather than allow him to quit, his agent, and late co-star Bob Saget, nudged him to stay.

"I fought it for a long time and then I finally said, 'What am I doing?' It's a beautiful show built with sweetness and kindness," Stamos said.

Stamos noted how he came to the realization that "the central character was love," and that "we were the best representation of a loving family – not a normal family – and it was the new normal."

Earlier this year Stamos also admitted that he was angry when twins Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen chose not to appear in the 2016 "Full House" reboot.

Speaking during an appearance on the podcast, "And That's What You REALLY Missed," Stamos said that although his initial reaction was anger when the twins, who played the role of Michelle Tanner in the show, "didn't wanna come back," it was fleeting.

Stamos said Saget was "very instrumental in keeping us all together."

"The twins moved to New York … and I gotta tell you, one of the only good things to come out of Bob's, well … Mary-Kate and Ashley, we didn't really see them much," he explained, referencing Saget's 2022 death.

However, Stamos said he and the twins managed to reconnect.

"They just were, 'We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob,'" he recalled. "They came over to my house. They brought a pork chop and sage. I don't know why, but thank you? It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice. So we stayed very close."