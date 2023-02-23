×
Tags: john schneider | wife | obituary | cancer | dukes of hazzard

Alicia Allain Schneider, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Star Wife, Dead

John and Alicia Allain Schneider smile on the red carpet
John and Alicia Allain Schneider (Jason Wise/Getty Images)

Thursday, 23 February 2023 07:03 PM EST

Alicia Allain Schneider, filmmaker and wife of "Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider, has died at the couple's home in south Louisiana.

Schneider died Tuesday, news outlets reported. She was 53. A cause of death was not provided.

John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.

"My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus," Schneider, 62, wrote. The actor-singer-producer often referred to his spouse as "my Smile."

John Schneider, who operates John Schneider Studios in Holden, asked for privacy but encouraged fans with photos of the couple to post them in the comments section.

"Lastly … hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did," he said.

Alicia Allain Schneider worked as John Schneider's manager before they married in 2019 at the barn on the studio property.

"This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me. Grief is much too small a word. I've heard it said that 'with great love comes great sorrow.' I had no idea what that meant until now," he wrote in another post Thursday.

Schneider's former "Dukes" co-star, Tom Wopat, expressed his sympathy in a Facebook post as well.

"I didn't get any details, but I don't need any to be aware of the pain and loss that John's dealing with," Wopat said. "My thoughts and prayers are with him, along with the thoughts and prayers of the entire Dukes nation. Alicia was a force in his life and his career, and she will be missed …"

Alicia Schneider, a native of Brusly, had numerous producing and acting credits to her name. The pair also developed and produced many film projects including "Anderson Bench," "Like Son," "Christmas Cars" and, most recently, the American flag-focused "To Die For."

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter and other relatives. Services, which are pending, will be private.

