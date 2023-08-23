Actor John Schneider to Newsmax: Shame on Lionsgate for Mask Mandate

Actor John Schneider told Newsmax Wednesday it’s shameful that Lionsgate Films has reissued a mask mandate for its employees amid rising COVID-19 cases and said ultimately such mandates are about the 2024 election.

“Does anybody besides me hear the theme to ‘The Twilight Zone’ everywhere?” Schneider asked during an appearance on Newsmax’s “National Report.” “This is just insane. We're adults. We're free — well, we were — we’re Americans, we have the right, the obligation, to make sure that we're healthy or don't go to work. Very simple.”

“We don't need our employers to mandate what we need to do at work with regard to our own health,” he said. “It's unconstitutional. It was unconstitutional then, it's unconstitutional now. I believe Lionsgate is a Canadian company. It's named after the Lions Gate Bridge in Vancouver, British Columbia. So, we've got a lot of very bizarre things going on here, but really, at the bottom of it all, is the 2024 elections.”

Scheider suggested that “forgiving student loans” and “futzing around with signature verification” are ways of trying to secure votes for the Democrats and stressed that Americans are “not stupid.”

“We know what's going on,” he said. “This whole thing that Lionsgate is now part of —and shame on you, Lionsgate — this is all so that we can creep back into mail-in ballots in 2024. Am I the only one that feels that way?”

The actor, who is also a filmmaker and musician, said that when Americans are sick, they have to exercise their personal responsibility to make one of two choices.

“I either have to call in sick or I'm going to go and I'll wear a mask because I have decided, as a free citizen of the greatest country in the world, that I want to, not only protect myself, but protect those that I love, that I work with,” he said. “I don't think [anyone] would say, ‘You know, I feel like crap. I'm going to go to work and I'm going to breathe on everybody that I can.’ We just don't think that way and that's the way they treat us because we gave away those freedoms. We threw away our freedoms with both hands a couple of years ago. … Little freedoms are easy to get rid of — they’re very difficult to get back.”

Schneider said that creeping mask mandates are a test of Americans’ “mettle,” to see how easily “we can be led around by the nose.” He said, “We must not allow that to be easy because we must not have this mail-in ballot nonsense in 2024.”

Mask mandates “must not become the norm again,” he said.

“We used to be called responsible adults,” he said. “That's what we truly are. We must not be treated like little bitty children by those who ultimately work for us.”