John Romita Sr., Influential Marvel Artist, Dies at 93

Influential graphic novelist John Romita Sr., who helped create several beloved Marvel comic book characters and series, died at age 93.

His son, John Romita Jr., confirmed the news Wednesday on social media, saying his father died "peacefully in his sleep."

"I say this with a heavy heart, My father, John Romita passed away peacefully in his sleep this Monday morning," Romita Jr. wrote in an Instagram post. "He is a legend in the art world and it would be my honor to follow in his footsteps. Please keep your thoughts and condolences here out of respect for my family."

Romita Jr. added: "He was the greatest man I ever met."

Romita Sr.., born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1930, entered the comic book industry after graduating from Manhattan's School of Industrial Art, according to the Daily Mail.

He kickstarted his career in 1977 when he launched the Spider-Man newspaper comic strip with the late Stan Lee, who was the executive vice president and publisher of Marvel Comics.

Romita Sr. was instrumental in the creation of Marvel characters including Wolverine, as well as Spiderman's girlfriend Mary Jane Watson, among others.

"Millions came to know Marvel through his art, and millions more came to know Peter Parker through the unmistakable bold brushwork Romita brought to his pages," Marvel said in a tribute, according to USA Today.

It was Romita Sr.'s work that Marvel fans came to love for decades, the company noted.

James Gunn, writer and director of films including the latest "Guardians of the Galaxy," recalled how Romita Sr. inspired him as a child, and how he and his brother would write letters to the graphic artists as kids.

"My brother and I wrote Mr. Romita when we were young kids and sent him drawings of superheroes we were working on," Gunn recalled, according to the Daily Mail.

"He wrote us back, telling us what he liked about the drawings! A truly memorable experience in my life, making me feel like the magic of comic books, which seemed so otherworldly, wasn't actually that far away," Gunn continued, adding, "My thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones."

C.B. Cebulski, Marvel Entertainment's editor-in-chief, said Romita Sr.'s willingness to try something different solidified him as a legend in Marvel's history.

"The same was true for every Marvel character John designed, penciled and inked," Cebulski said, according to USA Today. "Whether as an artist or art director, John's work influenced generations of comic book artists. With his passing, the comic industry loses a true legend, but just like his artwork, his legacy will remain timeless."