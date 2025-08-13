John Oliver, Dean Cain Feud Over 'Superman' Star's Decision to Join ICE

"Superman" star Dean Cain has hit back at John Oliver after the political satirist blasted his recent decision to join the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Taking to X on Aug. 11, Cain shared a clip of Oliver's show and accused him of plagiarizing his jokes.

"He stole that mask joke from the internet – and he also laughed hysterically when Trump said he was going to run for President. Case closed," Cain wrote.

Oliver took a jab at Cain while discussing the impacts of President Donald Trump's mass deportation campaign. Referring to the increasingly common practice of ICE agents wearing face coverings during raids, he remarked: "No need for that guy to wear a mask because the chances of anyone recognizing him are ... zero."

Oliver then questioned Cain joining ICE, and what that meant.

"Now, I'm not saying that ICE isn't finding people," he said. "I'm just saying, when you are reduced to pinning a badge on the 59-year-old star of 'The Dog Who Saved Christmas,' 'The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation,' 'The Dog Who Saved the Holidays,' 'The Dog Who Saved Halloween,' 'The Dog Who Saved Easter' and 'The Dog Who Saved Summer,' maybe you are in trouble."

Concluding his post on X, Cain, who played Superman in the 1990s series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," pushed back, saying, "Those movies were sweet, by the way!"

Cain announced that he had joined ICE on X last week while encouraging his followers to do the same.

"Hey everybody, Dean Cain here. For those who don't know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it. So I joined up," the actor said.

Last week, Cain told Newsmax that the ICE agents had his full support, adding that he was concerned that they were wrongly portrayed by some Americans.

"The way they're going after our ICE agents now is causing me to step up and stand shoulder to shoulder with them," he said during an appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

Cain added that ICE agents are on the front line of protection for America.

"These are wonderful, hardworking, everyday Americans of all ethnicities and all religions, and they do an incredible job keeping us safe. They're being attacked and vilified now, and people need to step up and stand shoulder to shoulder with them, and that's exactly what I'm doing," he said.