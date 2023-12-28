John Oates Has 'Moved On' Amid Legal Battle With Daryl Hall

John Oates said he has "moved on" amid a legal dispute with former bandmate Daryl Hall.

Hall, 77, last month sued Oates, 75, for purportedly planning to sell his stake in their joint venture, Whole Oats Enterprises, to Primary Wave Music without Hall's consent. Hall also filed for and received a temporary restraining order against Oates.

Speaking with David Yontef on Wednesday's episode of "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, Oates said he wanted to move on, noting that he doesn't "like to live in the past."

"You can't ignore the fact that the Hall & Oates catalog of hits and the 50-year career will always trump almost anything that Daryl does on his own or I do on my own, which is OK because I'm very proud of that music," Oates said, according to the Independent.

"I'm really proud of what Daryl and I created together. I think we made music that will stand the test of time," he added.

"I don't like to live in the past. I make the analogy of what it's like when you go to a great museum and you're really excited to go and see all the beautiful paintings or the exhibits or whatever it might be, and then near the end, your feet start to hurt and you say, 'You know what? I can't wait to get out of here.' That's kind of how I feel about it."

In a lawsuit filed on Nov, 16, Hall pursued a restraining order to prevent any alterations to the WOE partnership due to a change in control, aiming to finalize the Primary Wave transaction in line with the terms of their agreement.

For over 15 years, Primary Wave has owned "significant interest" in the Grammy-nominated musicians' song catalog.

Commenting on the legal battle, Hall's attorneys said much of the matter should remain under seal because it is a "private dispute. ... This is not a matter of legitimate public interest, although the parties are well known."