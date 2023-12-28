×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john oates | daryl hall | moved on

John Oates Has 'Moved On' Amid Legal Battle With Daryl Hall

By    |   Thursday, 28 December 2023 12:25 PM EST

John Oates said he has "moved on" amid a legal dispute with former bandmate Daryl Hall.

Hall, 77, last month sued Oates, 75, for purportedly planning to sell his stake in their joint venture, Whole Oats Enterprises, to Primary Wave Music without Hall's consent. Hall also filed for and received a temporary restraining order against Oates. 

Speaking with David Yontef on Wednesday's episode of "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, Oates said he wanted to move on, noting that he doesn't "like to live in the past."

"You can't ignore the fact that the Hall & Oates catalog of hits and the 50-year career will always trump almost anything that Daryl does on his own or I do on my own, which is OK because I'm very proud of that music," Oates said, according to the Independent

"I'm really proud of what Daryl and I created together. I think we made music that will stand the test of time," he added.

"I don't like to live in the past. I make the analogy of what it's like when you go to a great museum and you're really excited to go and see all the beautiful paintings or the exhibits or whatever it might be, and then near the end, your feet start to hurt and you say, 'You know what? I can't wait to get out of here.' That's kind of how I feel about it."

In a lawsuit filed on Nov, 16, Hall pursued a restraining order to prevent any alterations to the WOE partnership due to a change in control, aiming to finalize the Primary Wave transaction in line with the terms of their agreement.

For over 15 years, Primary Wave has owned "significant interest" in the Grammy-nominated musicians' song catalog.

Commenting on the legal battle, Hall's attorneys said much of the matter should remain under seal because it is a "private dispute. ... This is not a matter of legitimate public interest, although the parties are well known."

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
John Oates said he has "moved on" amid a legal dispute with former bandmate Daryl Hall.
john oates, daryl hall, moved on
331
2023-25-28
Thursday, 28 December 2023 12:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved