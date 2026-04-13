John Nolan, 'Batman' Actor, Dead at 87

British actor John Nolan, whose career spanned decades across stage, television, and film, has died at age 87.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that he died Saturday.

While John Nolan built a long résumé in British theater and television, he became familiar to wider audiences later in life through collaborations with his nephews, filmmakers Christopher Nolan and Jonathan Nolan.

He appeared as Wayne Enterprises board member Douglas Fredericks in "Batman Begins" (2005) and "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012), and he also had roles in Christopher Nolan's "Following" (1998) and "Dunkirk" (2017).

On television, John Nolan took on one of his most prominent roles in the CBS drama "Person of Interest."

Joining the series in its second season in 2013, he played John Greer, a former MI6 agent overseeing Decima Technologies and the Samaritan AI.

He appeared in 28 episodes through its fifth and final season.

The series was created by Jonathan Nolan, who also co-wrote "The Dark Knight Rises."

Christopher Nolan shared a statement with TMZ following news of his uncle's death, reflecting on both their personal and professional relationship.

"My uncle John was the first artist I knew, and he taught me more than anyone about the search for truth in acting and the joys of creative achievement," he said. "I miss him terribly, but take great comfort in my memories of John, particularly those of working together."

Born John Francis Nolan on May 22, 1938, in London, he trained at the Drama Centre London and began his career on stage.

He spent time touring Ireland in a "fit-up" traveling company and played Romeo opposite Francesca Annis as Juliet at the Richmond Theatre in London.

He later joined the Royal Court Theatre and then the Royal Shakespeare Company, where his work included "Julius Caesar," "The Merry Wives of Windsor," "Indians," and "The Relapse," working under director Trevor Nunn. He would later be part of Nunn's National Theatre ensemble.

Television roles came early as well. After leaving the Royal Shakespeare Company, John Nolan starred in the BBC adaptation of "Daniel Deronda," based on the George Eliot novel.

Around the same time, he appeared as scientist Geoff Hardcastle in "Doomwatch" and later as Nick Faunt in the ITV miniseries "Shabby Tiger."

His stage work continued alongside his screen roles, including co-writing and starring in a Dostoyevsky trilogy at the Bristol Old Vic and appearing in productions such as "The Night Thoreau Spent in Jail" and "Small Craft Warnings."

His broader screen career included films like "Bequest to the Nation" (1973), "Terror" (1978), and "The World Is Full of Married Men" (1979), along with television appearances in "The Prisoner," "The Sweeney," "General Hospital," "Target," "Return of the Saint," "Enemy at the Door," and "Silent Witness."

He also lent his voice to The Discovery Channel's in-flight programming on international airlines.

John Nolan was the younger brother of Brendan Nolan, the late father of Christopher and Jonathan Nolan.