John Mellencamp Admits He Was a Bad Boyfriend to Meg Ryan

John Mellencamp is shedding light on why his relationship with Meg Ryan did not work out.

During an interview with Esquire published this week, the "Hurts So Good" singer admitted he was responsible for the eventual demise of their on-and-off relationship that lasted several years.

"I love Meg Ryan. I went with her for 10 years. She doesn't love me so much," Mellencamp told the outlet. "She's a great girl. I'm just a s---ty boyfriend,"

Looking back to when they first met, Mellencamp admitted that they were both still trying to establish their lives.

"Meg Ryan had just come out of her shell; I had just come out of my shell. We started dating. And we decided to do things on our own instead of having people do stuff for us. We were so f---ing lost. We didn't know how to do anything," he said.

"I've never checked out of a hotel by myself," Mellencamp continued. "Her and I went to a grocery store, and they wanted our credit card, and we looked at each other and said, 'Here it is,' and they said, 'No, you've got to put it in this thing,' and we went, 'Then what happens?' We laughed at how stupid we are, so hard we cried. I think she's learned how to do everything, and I've learned how to do nothing."

Mellencamp and Ryan dated for three years before splitting in 2014, according to People. Two months before they reconciled, Mellencamp said Ryan "hates [him] to death," during an interview with Howard Stern.

"Oh, women hate me. I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death," he said.

"I think it's because I'm a child," he added. "I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I'm moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that's me."

According to People, the pair got engaged in 2019 but officially parted ways a year later.

"He didn't want to get married again," an insider said of Mellencamp, who has been married three times before.

"He loves her, but marriage never seemed to be a part of it," the insider continued. "It's unclear how important a marriage was to Meg. But they spent a lot of time together and it's too bad they split. They really got along so well together."