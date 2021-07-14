John McAfee's Widow Releases His 'Suicide Note'

Software Founder John McAfee's widow has shared an alleged suicide note said to have been found in his pocket after he died in a Spanish prison cell while awaiting extradition to the U.S. in June.

The British-American tycoon's lawyer, Javier Villalba, told Reuters at the time that he had hung himself, but his wife, Janice McAfee, has dismissed all claims of suicide and instead hinted external intervention led to his death.

Taking to Twitter, Janice doubled down on her comments that John had not died by suicide by sharing what she believes is a fake suicide note.

"Here is the alleged suicide note found in John’s pocket," she wrote in a tweet that included an image of a handwritten note, which she said "does not sound anything like someone who has no hope and is contemplating ending their life" adding that the note "sounds like one of John's tweets."

In a follow-up tweet, Janice noted that the handwriting "is suspect" and that she doubted its authenticity.

"It reads more like someone trying to imitate John’s style of tweeting," she continued. "And if this note was found in his pocket where are the markings of the note being folded into his pocket? #NotASuicideNote #JustForJohnMcAfee"

Large portions of the note have been scribbled out by the writer, but the sections that are eligible contain phrases that say "I am a phantom parasite" and "I want to control my own future which does not exist."

Authorities in Spain said that everything at the scene of John's cell indicated that he had killed himself, but Janice demanded that there be a "thorough investigation" to provide "answers about how this was able to happen," according to Associated Press. "His last words to me were 'I love you and I will call you in the evening,'" she said "Those words are not words of somebody who is suicidal."

John was arrested at the Barcelona airport in October last year after a warrant was issued by Tennessee prosecutors seeking more than $4 million in unpaid taxes. Hours before his death, Spain’s National Court had agreed to his extradition to the U.S. but the decision was not final.

"We had a plan of action already in place to appeal that decision," Janice McAfee told reporters. "I blame the U.S. authorities for this tragedy: Because of these politically motivated charges against him my husband is now dead."

