John Lodge, Singer and Bassist of Moody Blues, Dies at 82

John Lodge of The Moody Blues performs during the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Getty Images)

Friday, 10 October 2025 12:04 PM EDT

John Lodge, the singer and bassist of British rock band The Moody Blues for more than 50 years, has died. He was 82.

In a statement Friday, his family said "with the deepest sadness” that Lodge died “suddenly and unexpectedly.” It added that Lodge “peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly.”

Birmingham-born Lodge joined the band in 1966, two years after its formation, along with fellow singer Justin Hayward, following the departure of Denny Laine and Clint Warwick. He remained with it until it stopped performing live in 2018.

Lodge featured on some of the band's best-known work, including 1967's psychedelic album “Days Of Future Passed," which is widely regarded as one of rock’s first concept albums, and its follow-up a year later, “In Search Of The Lost Chord.”

Lodge also featured on the 1977 album “Octave,” which saw The Moody Blues embrace a more pop-oriented sound.

He continued to make records with the group until their final studio album in 2003, “December,” a collection of Christmas songs.

The group continued to perform live until 2018, the same year the band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

