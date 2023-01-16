John Legend, Wife Welcome Third Child

Singer John Legend confirmed that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, gave birth to their third child.

Legend shared the news during a private concert Friday, saying they welcomed "a little baby this morning," according to People.

"What a blessed day," he said, adding that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep" he "feels energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

In September of 20202, Teigen and Legend announced that they had lost their son Jack at 20 weeks due to a pregnancy complication. At the time, they said it was a miscarriage, but last year Teigen revealed that she had to undergo an abortion in order to save her life "for a baby that had absolutely no chance."

"I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions," Teigen said during an appearance at social impact agency Propper Daley's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit in September, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't, either, without any medical intervention," Teigen said.

Teigen also shares son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Luna Simone, 6, with Legend.

In August, Teigen announced that she was pregnant, writing in an Instagram post that joy has "filled our home and hearts again," adding that "everything is perfect and beautiful."