John Larroquette Confirms He Got Paid in Marijuana for 'Chainsaw' Role

Actor John Larroquette has confirmed the long-standing rumor that "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" director Tobe Hooper paid him with marijuana for his role in the film.

"Totally true," Larroquette, who famously narrated the 1974 film's prologue, told Parade magazine. "He [Hooper] gave me some marijuana or a matchbox or whatever you called it in those days. I walked out of the [recording] studio and patted him on the back side and said, 'Good luck to you!'"

The five-time Emmy winner explained that he and Hooper could trace their friendship back to 1969. At the time, New Orleans native Larroquette was working as a bartender at a small resort in Colorado.

"I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do with my life," he told Parade.

Hooper was in town working on a project and the two struck up a friendship. Four years later, after Larroquette relocated to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career, Hooper offered him a role in "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

"Tobe heard I was in town and asked for an hour of my time to narrate something for this movie he just did," he recalled. "I said 'Fine!' It was a favor."

The low-budget movie ended up being a cult classic that spawned several sequels, reboots, and even video games.

In the years that ensued, Larroquette was able to establish himself as an actor, appearing in the hit NBC sitcom "Night Court" as attorney Dan Fielding from 1984 to 1992. He did lend his voice to subsequent "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" installments — and he was paid for his contributions toward the films.

"You do something for free in the 1970s and get a little money in the '90s," he told Parade. "It’s certainly the one credit that's stuck strongly to my resume."

As for whether he has ever watched any of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" films, Larroquette admitted he hasn't.

"I’m not a big horror movie fan," he said.