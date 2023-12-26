Actor John J. York Updates Fans on Health Amid Blood Disorders

"General Hospital" star John J. York has shared a health update amid receiving treatment for two blood and bone marrow disorders.

The veteran actor, known for portraying the role of Mac Scorpio on the ABC soap since 1991, recently revealed he had been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and multiple smoldering myeloma. In November he received a blood stem cell transplant.

Taking to social media Friday, York posted a video explaining that while he was on the road to recovery, he was still in the middle stages of treatment. However, so far, everything is "actually going along very well."

"I have a long road ahead, but the test results are looking good; I'm feeling really good," he said. "Hopefully, hopefully, if things go the way they are, maybe [I'll] be back on the show late spring, early summer."

According to the National Cancer Institute, Myelodysplastic syndromes are a "group of cancers in which immature blood cells in the bone marrow do not mature or become healthy blood cells."

Smoldering myeloma is a "precancerous condition that alters certain proteins in blood and/or increases plasma cells in bone marrow, but it does not cause symptoms of [myeloma] disease," the NCI notes.

York was first diagnosed late last year. He has since had three bone marrow biopsies and multiple chemo treatments. In November he matched with a stem cell donor.

"I just wanted to thank you all so very much for all your notes and messages of support, encouragement and all the love you've been sending my way," he said in his video.

"I feel your hugs every day, and I thank you very much for that. ... So, one day at a time," he added. "We've gotta take care of this. In the meantime, I want you all to have a very, very, very Merry Christmas with your family and friends, your loved ones."